Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 2:Householder Back at State House Despite Federal InvestigationNew Poll Has Trump Ahead of Biden…
The Ohio House came back to work Tuesday. And Republican Rep. Larry Householder did too, for the first time since he was ousted as speaker after he was...
Ohio’s Secretary of State is accusing fellow Republican and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder of 162 violations of campaign finance laws,...
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 20:Trump lashes out at Goodyear over its political attire policyAkron responds to Trump’s Goodyear…
While Ohio House members removed former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership post amid a public corruption investigation into his...
In Ohio, clean energy advocates say it's long been hard to get wind and solar projects approved. Now there are new questions about that after a bribery scandal linked to a controversial energy law.
Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 7:DeWine tests negative for the coronavirusTrump blasts Biden’s faith during Ohio visitFormer United…
Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that...
The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery...