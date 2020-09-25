Larry Drew

-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 12: DeWine signs heartbeat bill;Plusquellic won't run for Akron mayor;Former Cuyahoga County jail guards…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 10:House to vote on heartbeat bill;Fire damages Underground Railroad stop;Lawmakers consider bill to…
-
The Cavs and the Browns are taking different approaches in the aftermath of firing their coaches. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says interim coaches know…
-
The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first game of the season Tuesday night, 136 – 114 at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Rodney Hood scored a game high 26…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 29:Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is out;Judge gives one trial to man accused of killing nine people in…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 20:University Hospitals ordered to stop contacting patients affected by fertility clinic equipment…