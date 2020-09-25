Former state legislator and Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason pleaded guilty Tuesday to the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser, last November. He faces life in prison without parole. Mason was to be tried on six felony counts, including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, in the stabbing death of Fraser, a Shaker Heights teacher. He also faced three other charges, including grand theft and felonious assault of a peace officer. While fleeing, Mason rammed a Shaker Heights police cruiser and injured patrol officer Adam Flynt.