-
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 13:State report cards issued;Sherwin-Williams looks for new headquarters;Former judge sentenced to…
-
Former state lawmaker and Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason is facing a life sentence next month after pleading guilty Tuesday to the fatal stabbing of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 21:Summit, Cuyahoga settle in opioid lawsuit;Clinics challenge Ohio abortion law;I-77 expansion in…
-
Former state legislator and Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Lance Mason pleaded guilty Tuesday to the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Aisha Fraser, last November. He faces life in prison without parole. Mason was to be tried on six felony counts, including aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, in the stabbing death of Fraser, a Shaker Heights teacher. He also faced three other charges, including grand theft and felonious assault of a peace officer. While fleeing, Mason rammed a Shaker Heights police cruiser and injured patrol officer Adam Flynt.
-
The murder of a Shaker Heights teacher, allegedly at the hands of her estranged spouse, has prompted an effort to overhaul the way Ohio deals with…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 5:Ryan urges Trump to support Lordstown;Former judge pleads not guilty to murder of…
-
A Stark County judge will preside over the case of a former Cuyahoga County judge charged with murder. Former state legislator Lance Mason has pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder, aggravated murder, violating a protection order, grand theft, and felonious assault. Mason is accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife Aisha Fraser last month in Shaker Heights, then allegedly ramming a police cruiser while fleeing the scene.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Nov. 30:2,500 Elyria residents without matural gas;Former Cleveland Judge indicted in ex-wife's murder;Opioid…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 21:Ohio voter purge to continue;CDC warns to throw out romaine lettuce;Gas prices to remain steady…