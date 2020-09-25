-
More than two dozen parents, mostly in Northwest Ohio, are suing the state over the mandate that K-12 students be required to wear masks.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a lot of uncertainty about how to restart normal activities, including school. Administrators, teachers, parents and…
Interim Director of the Ohio Department of Health Lance Himes has issued a new order allowing for the reopening of county fairs, with exceptions to…
The director of the Ohio Department of Health is resigning. Rick Hodges has led the state health Department since 2014, when he replaced Dr. Ted Wymyslo.…