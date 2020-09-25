Lake Erie wind farm

-
A look at the long history of the proposed Lake Erie Icebreaker Windfarm project.
The proposed Icebreaker wind farm project in Lake Erie has received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board -- but with a potentially fatal caveat about…
A plan to put six wind turbines in Lake Erie is one step closer to getting the green light. The Army Corps has approved construction of the Icebreaker…
Editor's Note: The original healine incorrectly indicated the project had secured approval of the Ohio Power Siting Board itself.A long-running project…
Lakewood City Council is supporting the proposed Icebreaker wind farm in Lake Erie, which would be about 7 miles offshore from Lakewood.Council passed a…
The U.S. Department of Energy is looking for the public’s input on what would be the country’s very first fresh water wind farm. The project known as…
Many of the nation’s environmental and economic problems could be eased with increased support for alternative energy. That was the message at the…
The Cleveland-based Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation, known as LEEDCO, has gotten a major financial boost in the decade-long effort to build the…