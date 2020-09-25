-
Updated: 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Ashtabula River is on its way to being removed from a list of areas of concern for environmental degradation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland for an update on Lake Erie and the surrounding watershed.
