Labor unions

Ohio union leaders marked Labor Day today with a call for better conditions for workers and a new website to help them secure work safety, especially…
From politicians to princesses, the Labor Day parade in Barberton is an annual tradition that people line the streets to see. There are plenty of labor…
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a landmark ruling that overturns 40 years of precedent and ends compelled union dues for public employees. Now, a…
The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-to-4 Wednesday that state government employees who decline to join a union can no longer be made to pay a share of the…
The Golden Lodge in Canton has long served as a headquarters for the workers at Timken Steel. A TV on the wall is tuned to MSNBC. The topic: President…
About 60 members of the United Steel Workers Union 1140 gathered at their Lorain union hall today to show support for Democratic presidential candidate…
A judge’s preliminary injunction against a new state law prohibiting local hiring requirements could have larger implications for all Ohio…
Vice President Joe Biden will be in Warren and Parma tomorrow, stumping for Hillary Clinton – whom he had briefly considered challenging in the Democratic…