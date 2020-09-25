lab testing

Updated 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 Cleveland Clinic can now test for the coronavirus without sending specimens to an outside lab. Clinic officials called this a game changer because they can now get tests results in hours, instead of waiting days. The clinic’s pathology lab director Brian Rubin said they are able to run about 500 specimens a day and hope to ramp up to 1000 per day by next week.