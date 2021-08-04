Kyung Chang Industry USA

-
Morning Headlines: Shontel Brown Wins 11th District Democratic Primary; More Counties See ‘Substantial’ COVID SpreadCuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown won the 11th District Congressional Democratic primary to fill the seat vacated by Marcia Fudge; most of Northeast Ohio is now orange or 'substantial' on the CDC’s map of coronavirus transmission rates; Mike Carey, a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist, topped Republicans in central Ohio’s 15th District Congressional election; and more stories.