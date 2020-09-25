-
The NBA’s plan to restart the season with 22 teams at Disney World in August hit a snag this week. Former Cavs star Kyrie Irving is leading a coalition of…
-
The Cavs officially introduced John Beilein from the University of Michigan as their coach on Tuesday. His main goal will be to help develop this young…
-
The Cavs in the post-LeBron James era are beginning to take shape.The team has spent the summer developing its young prospects and is keeping a key piece…
-
The Cavs play game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night against a familiar foe – The Golden State Warriors. The two teams are playing for the title for the…
-
A crowded courtThe Cavs won their highly-anticipated season opener against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, 102-99. Irving demanded to be traded over the…
-
It’s a whole new look for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they begin training camp for the new season. One of the three pillars of the team, Kyrie Irving, is…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 26th:LeBron James comments on Trump, the NFL and Kyrie Irving during press conference;Craigslist killer…
-
Kyrie Irving is headed to Boston. The Cavs all-star guard, who asked team owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this year, has been sent to the Celtics…
-
It’s been a tumultuous week for the Cavs. The team that was expected to spend the summer beefing up its roster for another title run is now faced with a…