Kyle Kutuchief

-
Before the pandemic, the city of Akron, like many Rust Belt cities, was taking a close look at ways to engage the community, and draw in new residents.A…
-
Akron’s Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is making progress in its effort to revitalize declining neighborhoods.The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation…
-
The Knight Foundation will begin accepting applications, Monday, March 18 for the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron. Now in its fourth year, the arts…
-
A national non-profit group focused on getting people to think about how their cities are built and what makes them strong is bringing their focus to…