Kyle Kondik

More Ohioans have requested early absentee ballots for this midterm election than the last one in 2014. But Ohio is behind other states that are seeing…
With one week to go until Election Day, many races are too close to call.Predicting what voters might do this midterm is part of the job for an Ohioan now…
We are now four weeks away from Election Day where Ohioans will make several big decisions, such as who will be the next governor and whether…
Overall, Ohio voters stuck with the center of their political parties yesterdayin picking their statewide and congressional candidates. But the centers of…
Tomorrow’s primary results will determine the people who will represent the major political parties in this fall’s races for governor, Congress, the state…
History suggests that the party not represented in the White House does well in midterm Congressional elections – and this year Ohio’s five executive…
Ohio’s population growth isn’t keeping up with some other states, and that could mean a big change after the 2020 census. Ohio’s population has been…
With less than a week until Election Day, several polls show Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton nationwide and leading in Ohio. The author of a…
In the last two weeks, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and their top surrogates have made nearly a dozen campaign stops in Ohio – reaffirming the Buckeye…