kyle koehler

Ohio farmers who want to sell their property to a younger farmer in their family might soon get a tax incentive to do that. State lawmakers…
State representatives plan on returning to Columbus to vote on the payday lending bill. The legislation, if passed, would overhaul the way the industry is…
The Ohio House has passed a controversial payday-loan bill meant to close loopholes those lenders use to charge high interest rates. The vote occured as a…
A citizens group is trying to put an issue on the ballot that would cap the interest rates of payday loans at 28 percent without the loopholes in current…
A bill requiring abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains got its first hearing in an Ohio House committee.Statehouse correspondent Andy…