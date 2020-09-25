Kristina Roegner

-
Seventeen people were executed during former Governor Ted Strickland’s four years in office. Now he is officially joining the effort to repeal capital…
Finding a job can be a major factor for someone looking to move to a new state. In Ohio, lawmakers believe recognizing occupational licenses from other…
A state lawmaker wants this to be the last year Ohioans spring forward and fall back. The plan would be to go to Daylight Saving Time year-round.Sen.…
Gov. John Kasich has delivered his last six State of the State speeches in cities around Ohio – and not in the Statehouse. He now says he wants to give…
A northeast Ohio lawmaker was one of a dozen House Republicans who voted against the two-year, $63.7 billion state budget this week.WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair…