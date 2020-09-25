Krish Mohip

-
The Ohio Department of Education has released its report cards for more than 600 school districts across the state. Twenty-eight districts received an…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 25:Judge consolidates lawsuits against UH fertility center;Cleveland police add two homicide…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 29:FirstEnergy confirms it will close nuclear plants;President Trump will tout infrastructure plan in…
Morning Headlines: Second Lawsuit Filed Against UH; Environmentalists Oppose Ethane Cracker FacilityHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 13:Cleveland officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death given suspension, written…
A third member of the board overseeing Youngstown’s schools has resigned. The district’s CEO is also considering taking a new job out-of-state. Barbara…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 14th:U.S. Army Corps drops appeal over dredging controversy;Bill expanding computer science for…
Two Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Ohio Ethics Commission to clarify what rules apply to the CEOs who now run two of the state's most troubled…
Youngstown City Schools are looking to hire six high school math teachers for the coming school year, and they’re willing to negotiate when it comes to…
A second Ohio school district will follow in Youngstown’s footsteps. The state is taking control of the low-performing Lorain City School District. Lorain…
The law that engineered the state takeover of Youngstown schools remains controversial. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, the biggest result so far is…