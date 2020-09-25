-
Morning Headlines: Car Battery Factory to be Near Lordstown; DeWine Opposes Plastic Bag Ban BacklashHere are your morning headlines for Friday, Dec. 6:Car battery factory to be near Lordstown;DeWine opposes plastic bag ban backlash;Fudge helps introduce…
-
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he’s been pushing the Trump administration to issue more temporary work visas to fill jobs in Ohio. He also says he opposes…
-
Three anti-dumping cases against foreign steel makers have come to a head before the United States International Trade Commission in the last seven days;…