Knight Foundation

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 31:Kent State to pay $14M in refunds;Ohio lawmakers ask Trump for state disaster declaration;Voting…
Starting Nov. 1, Akronites can become part owners of The Akron Devil Strip. The arts and culture magazine is breaking ground as the first news co-op in…
Here are your morning headlines for July 18, 2019:Budget awaits DeWine's signature;Lawmakers fail to approve nuclear bailout plan;Bill sent to DeWine…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 25:Ohio Medicaid owes government $38M;Doctors will soon be able to predict opioid addiction;Ohio…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 2, 2018:Urban Meyer on paid leaveCall for investigation into OSU's response to Strauss…
A new temporary pop-up park in Akron is now open for visitors. It's part of an effort to get more people to the north side of Akron’s downtown. Funded by…
The Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University is getting $50,000 to help make poetry more interactive.The center is using a grant from the Knight…
Akron’s Summit Lake isn’t quite back to its glory days as the city’s “waterfront playground.” But a new report finds it is cleaning itself after years of…
Akron’s Summit Lake has officially been cleared for fishing, boating and birdwatching. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze spoke with Dan Rice of the Ohio & Erie…
Akron is trying to figure out how to become a bike-friendly city. As WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, that means taking on the challenges of weather, hills…