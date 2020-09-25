-
Sixteen ideas that can engage residents and enrich Akron through the arts have been chosen as winners in the fourth Knight Arts Challenge.Applicants…
-
Saxophonist and Kent State University music teacher Chris Coles has spent the past two years creating a performance piece that he hopes will raise…
-
The Knight Foundation will begin accepting applications, Monday, March 18 for the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron. Now in its fourth year, the arts…
-
Arts projects in Akron are splitting $743-thousand as part of the latest Knight Arts Challenge Awards. The winning projects were announced Tuesday…
-
The Knight Cities Challenge has announced its latest round of grants. About a half-million dollars will be coming to Akron with the goal of unifying…
-
An Akron theatre company will premiere a series of vaudeville performances in September thanks to a Knight Foundation grant.Wandering Aesthetics has…
-
The winners of this year’s Akron Knight Arts Challenge are being announced tonight at the Civic Theatre downtown. It’s the second round of grants from the…