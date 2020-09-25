Kirk Schuring

-
More than 50 people were signed up to speak out at the first hearing in the Ohio Senate for a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis . They...
-
A resolution introduced last week to declare racism a public health crisis is getting its first hearing in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate, where...
-
There’s a blockbuster battle brewing over a small tax credit that was cut in the House version of the budget. Senators from northeast Ohio are among those…
-
The new House speaker says now that his seven-week-long battle to get elected is over, it’s time to focus on several big issues. Among those: an effort…
-
The Ohio House will meet for a full voting session Wednesday. That hasn’t happened for nearly two months. But they won’t be passing any new bills.There…
-
By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal…
-
There may be an end in sight when it comes to the House speaker impasse that’s caused dysfunction at the Statehouse. A plan has been proposed that…
-
The infighting behind closed doors at the Ohio House has left the speaker’s post vacant for weeks and has cancelled weeks of voting sessions. A veteran…
-
There still are no voting sessions scheduled in the Ohio House because majority Republicans haven’t decided on who will lead the chamber through the end…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 28, 2018Cavs make their fourth consecutive trip to the FinalsThe Cavs are heading back to the NBA finals,…