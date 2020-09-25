-
More than 17,000 Ohioans depend on dialysis treatments multiple times each week. And a new report shows Ohioans who need that care are largely getting…
A Cleveland Clinic Physician is cautiously optimistic about President Trump’s order to overhaul kidney care.Nephrologist Dr. John Sedor attended the…
A union that intended to put a measure capping kidney dialysis costs on the Ohio ballot this fall said it isn’t giving up, despite a ruling from the…
Ohioans won’t vote this fall on a ballot issue capping how much clinics can charge for kidney dialysis. The Ohio Supreme Court says signatures were…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 26:Portage County sues drug distributors;Congressman Jim Jordan introduces articles of impeachment for…
A group that wants a constitutional amendment to change the process how Ohio kidney dialysis patients receive treatment submitted signatures to be on the…