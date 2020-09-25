Kerry McCormack

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spent three hours talking budget with the city council Finance Committee Tuesday. He said an income tax hike voters approved in 2016 is paying for beefed up services. He reeled off the numbers from 2018: more police officers, more EMS, more tree trimming, more road services. It’s a far cry from the layoffs the city made in 2004 and 2008. But Jackson warned council to curb their enthusiasm. The mayor said he hasn’t forgotten the recession years.

