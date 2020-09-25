Kerry McCormack

-
Cleveland officials announced last week that the city’s recycling program is on-hold – and the councilman who represents the downtown area wants to know…
The city of Cleveland is setting 15 goals for the West Side Market in 2020, including expanding social space, completing capital improvements and attracting small businesses, along with exploring potential online and delivery platforms. The market has faced renewed criticism in recent weeks from vendors, including Turczyk's Meats, which closed after 36 years citing rising rent and deplorable conditions.
A list of 33 recommendations for dealing with Cleveland’s ongoing lead crisis, presented to the city council Monday by experts and activists, did not include a way to pay for inspections and fixes to lead contaminated housing. Councilman Blaine Griffin, chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee, hinted the funding could come from a new tax or foundation support or another source.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spent three hours talking budget with the city council Finance Committee Tuesday. He said an income tax hike voters approved in 2016 is paying for beefed up services. He reeled off the numbers from 2018: more police officers, more EMS, more tree trimming, more road services. It’s a far cry from the layoffs the city made in 2004 and 2008. But Jackson warned council to curb their enthusiasm. The mayor said he hasn’t forgotten the recession years.
A community center on Cleveland’s east side will be the first in Ohio to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker.The LGBT Community Center in Gordon…
Last year Cleveland almost didn’t have a gay pride celebration for the first time in more than a quarter century. This June it’s going to have…