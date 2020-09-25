-
Morning Headlines: 18 Ohio Counties Now Red on COVID-19 Alert Map; Absentee Ballots Delayed for 100,000 in Summit CountyNew cases of COVID-19 in Ohio shot up Thursday to more than 1,500; hundreds of thousands of Ohio voters who have been looking for their absentee ballots to arrive in the mail will be waiting another week; Kent State University says another 110 students have been ordered to quarantine in a dorm because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
Kent State has announced a partnership with CVS Health to provide more COVID-19 tests on campus.
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
We spoke with Kent State President Todd Diacon on the challenges the institution is facing in light of the ongoing pandemic. Diacon became Kent State University's 13th president in July 2019. He is a tireless advocate for student success and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership.
Morning Headlines: Richland Co. Upgraded, Ashland Co. Remains Red On COVID-19 Alert Map; KSU Adjusts Spring Semester11 Ohio counties are now listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, nearly 450 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio’s K-12 schools this week, Kent State University is making adjustments for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more stories.
44 Kent State students are required to quarantine, a state lawmaker is demanding charges against Governor DeWine over virus orders, Cleveland officials urges calm among protesters ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, and more stories.
Kent State President Todd Diacon has voted to resume football this fall, reversing his previous decision.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 18:Portage County rises, Summit drops on COVID-19 alert map2 shot at Akron football gameUA reports…
The Kent State University Board of Trustees came together for a special meeting Wednesday to give a progress report on the university's re-opening for the…