Kent Scarrett

A controversial online system for collecting business tax payments is causing problems for some communities. The Ohio Business Gateway online portal added…
A bill halfway through the Legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Statehouse…
One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed-care organizations that helps raise money for counties and…
Advocates for Ohio’s smallest communities say state lawmakers should slow down before passing a bill that limits how much they can collect in traffic…
Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a…
Gov. John Kasich's budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state instead of through the municipality where…
A new report by the Ohio Municipal League calls for the state to restore local government funding,The group wants the local funding to return to the rate…