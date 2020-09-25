Kenny Yuko

-
As Ohio prisons officials work on a way to continue carrying out executions, House and Senate leaders are considering having deeper discussions on the…
Two state senators say Ohio needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to deal with rising numbers of residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia that are…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio.Some Republican lawmakers have been…
The state’s medical marijuana program is not going to be ready for patients on the projected start date on Sept. 8th and there’s no clear idea on when it…
Ohio’s medical marijuana program is supposed to be fully operational on Sept. 8. But there are court battles over problems with the process of choosing…
The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short-term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.Senate President Larry…
Advocates are pushing to ensure the state program that would regulate medical marijuana is ready as scheduled this fall, even though there are lawsuits…
State and county leaders have been trying to figure out how local governments can patch up a big budget hole. The loss in revenue occurred when the…
A total of 4,050 people died of drug overdoses last year in Ohio. That's a third higher than the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out…
Senators are expected to come back to the Statehouse on Tuesday to vote on at least one of the overrides that the House approved last month on 11 of Gov.…