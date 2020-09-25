Kenneth Ball

-
The protests over the killing of George Floyd continued in downtown Akron today. Several groups held events calling for an end to racism and police…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 17:Akron issues warrants for three shooting suspects;Rolling Acres Mall property sells for $600,000;Ben…
-
Over the last 10 days, 16 people were wounded or killed in shooting incidents in Akron. The city’s mayor and police chief addressed the unprecedented…
-
The 58-year-old neighbor of a family killed in a fire in Akron last week has been charged with aggravated murder and arson.Stanley O. Ford is accused of…