-
The City of Akron is launching an app to make recycling easier for its residents. The “Akron Recycles” app can be downloaded on all mobile devices. The…
-
Akron city leaders are crediting residents for helping to keep the city clean.Keep Akron Beautiful released the results of its annual Community Appearance…
-
Municipal recycling programs are as different as the communities they serve. But keeping a large recycling stream pure is a universal challenge.The city…
-
The City of Akron has partnered with local sustainability organizations to institute a Recycle Right campaign. ReWorks and Keep Akron Beautiful will work…
-
More than 17 tons of trash were collected during Clean Up Akron Month this year.More than 3,000 volunteers helped pick up trash last month from parks,…