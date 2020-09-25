Kalahari Resort

-
Summertime is prime time for amusement parks, zoos and other venues. But the months of shutdown and the limits on operations – plus safety concerns from...
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, June 15:Ohio tops 41,000 COVID-19 casesPut-in-Bay Police Chief on leave following black tourists'…
Cedar Point and Kings Island weren’t included in the list of entertainment venues that can reopen on June 10 . The parks have filed a lawsuit in Warren...
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, May 21:Cleveland holds first of a dozen dirt bike events at Muni lot;Hickory Harvest Foods issues voluntary…