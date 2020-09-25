-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 28: Kent State outlines pay cuts amid $110M loss;DeWine outlines reopening plan;Akron man is seventh…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 22:Summa Health, Beaumont merger on hold;Juvenile inmate in isolation;Stow nursing home confirms two…
-
A group of juvenile advocates is asking Ohio’s top court to require that kids speak to a lawyer before they’re asked if they wish to waive attorney…
-
The group that keeps tabs on Ohio’s prisons for state lawmakers says there are fewer young people behind bars. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow…