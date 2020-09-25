-
Cleveland is one of seven cities eligible for $71 million in law enforcement grants under a new federal program. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday press conference in Detroit. In addition to Cleveland and Detroit, eligible cities include Memphis, Baltimore, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Albuquerque.
Elizabeth Lecron of Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on Monday after a months-long investigation by the Northwest Ohio Terrorism Joint Task Force as she allegedly planned pipe bomb attacks against multiple targets in the Toledo area and elsewhere. An unidentified member of the public tipped off law enforcement of Lecron's plans, and authorities tracked her activity over several months, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Fortunato.
Stemming the tide of drug overdose deaths in Lorain County and nine others across the country is the focus of a new pilot program from the U.S. Attorney…
President Trump’s nomination of a Cleveland attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio is winning bipartisan praise. Justin Herdman had been…