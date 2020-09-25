© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Center

  • Health & Science
    Cleveland Activists Press Judges To Release Inmates From Ohio State Prisons
    A line of cars circled the Cuyahoga County Jail, honking horns and holding signs with “Free Them All” and “A Jail Sentence Is Not A Death Sentence,” while more protesters gathered at the bottom of the stairs on Lakeside Avenue. Local activists called for the release of inmates from state prisons during the coronavirus pandemic at a rally today outside the Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland. There have been 75 confirmed coronavirus deaths at state prisons in Ohio, including 14 at Marion Correctional Institution and 35 at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.
  • Community
    Justice Center Officials Lay Out Plans For June 1 Reopening
    When courts in the Justice Center begin reopening to the public June 1, Northeast Ohioans will find a very different courthouse from the one that closed its doors a few months ago. According to an order issued by Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan, visitors will be required to wear masks and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Photo of Armond Budish
    Community
    Cleveland Moves Its Prisoners to County Lockup, Searches for New Police Headquarters
    The City of Cleveland is searching for a new police headquarters. It’s the last step for the city in the long process of moving out of the downtown…