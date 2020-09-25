-
This was a budget year, and there was a looming deficit lawmakers had to deal with. That took up a lot of time in the Statehouse, but legislators passed…
-
NewsHere are your morning headlines for Friday, September 8:Euclid police union seeks reinstatement of officer who punched man during routine stop;Judge drops…
-
Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It's legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences…
-
The Senate has unanimously approved a bill called, “Judy’s Law.” It increases penalties and adds times onto sentences if an accelerant is used to…