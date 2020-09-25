Journalism

-
Two public media organizations in Northeast Ohio — ideastream and WKSU — will explore opportunities for growth and expansion after receiving a $100,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The two organizations announced their intention to study growth and expansion, funded by the grant, in a joint press release Monday. The grant will provide funding for research and analysis, as well as recommendations on how the stations can expand and best serve the Northeast Ohio community.
-
After almost 24 years on the air at WKSU and more than four decades in radio, Mark Pennell is retiring.On the day of his last shift here, we wanted to…
-
Ten Plain Dealer journalists are leaving the newsroom after recent layoffs and a change in direction for the Cleveland paper. Twenty-two staffers were laid off at the end of last week. On Tuesday, the paper announced most of the remaining 14 journalists would be taken off their established beats and shifted to focus on five outlying counties. Now, 10 of those staffers are resigning from the paper.
-
Updated: 5:37 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Most of the remaining staff at The Plain Dealer will no longer cover news in Cleveland or Cuyahoga and Summit counties, instead shifting to become a "bureau" covering outlying areas. The announcement comes just days after 22 staff were laid off. The 14 remaining reporters will cover five Northeast Ohio counties: Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Portage, according to a statement from the Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1.
-
Journalist Cokie Roberts died on Tuesday. Fellow NPR "Founding Mother" Nina Totenberg says Roberts was an "always polite political reporter, willing to ask the impolitic question if necessary."
-
When readers picked up Sunday's edition of The Vindicator , the newspaper was emblazoned with its familiar masthead, but it wasn't the Vindicator that...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 31: DeWine signs hemp, CBD bill;40 counties could be elligible for federal aid;Former Cleveland RTA…
-
The announcement that the 150-year-old Youngstown Vindicator will cease publication at the end of August came as a shock to at least one top Mahoning…
-
Last March WNYC named former New York Times journalist and CNN reporter Tanzina Vega as the new host of "The Takeaway."She’s coming to Kent State…
-
Though he’s had some issues with the Statehouse press corps, Ohio’s governor is defending the role of the media.John Kasich's comments come in the wake of…