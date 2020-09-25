Joshua Eck

-
Republican President-Elect Donald Trump won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House. But backers of Democrat Hillary…
Early voting hours expanded this week and voters in Ohio have a lot of questions about casting their ballots, especially when it comes to provisional…
A significant number of Ohioans may not have not received an absentee ballot application from local boards of elections. A spokesman for Secretary of…
Some Democrats are worried some Ohio voters who think they are registered to vote might go to the polls this fall, only to find they are no longer…