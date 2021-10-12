Joshua Angrist

-
Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Drop; Cleveland Clinic, UH to Require COVID Vaccines for Transplant Donors, RecipientsNew coronavirus cases in Ohio dropped below 3,000 for the first time in at least three weeks; The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are requiring that living organ transplant donors and recipients be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their procedures; local steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs has announced a $775 million takeover of one of the nation’s largest scrap metal processors; and more stories.