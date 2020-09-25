-
Morning Headlines: Strikers Reject General Motors' Offer; Treasurer Suspends Bitcoin Tax Pay ProgramHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 3:Strikers reject General Motors' offer;Ohio treasurer suspends bitcoin program;Man who killed Kent…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
-
The state has been allowing people to pay 23 kinds of taxes in the digital currency bitcoin for almost three months, in an effort to establish Ohio as a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 7:Akron plans new courthouse, police headquarters;Drug companies want sanctions against DeWine,…
-
Ohio is now the first in the country to allow payments in the digital currency bitcoin from businesses paying 23 kinds of taxes – from commercial activity…
-
The term limited state treasurer has revealed what he may be planning as his next move.Josh Mandel leaves office at the end of this year, and quit his…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 22:Corps of Engineers and state reach settlement over Cleveland harbor dredging;Cleveland high school…
-
Morning Headlines: Youngstown Businessman Deported; Dayton Welder Among Guests at State of the UnionHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 30:Youngstown businessman deported to Jordan after protracted immigration battle;Akron establishes North…
-
Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci has switched his political sights from Ohio governor to the U.S. Senate.Treasurer Josh Mandel had planned a…
-
Republicans inside and outside Ohio are pushing their favorite candidates to jump into the U.S. Senate race to challenge incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.…