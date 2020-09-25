Jose Ramirez

-
The Indians are inching towards the 2020 season. Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Arizona next Tuesday, with the first full spring training…
-
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of 42 teams Major League Baseball may cut in a move to upgrade facilities and improve pay for minor leaguers.The…
-
The Cleveland Indians are making a push for the playoffs in the final week of the season. As of Wednesday, they are a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Rays…
-
Pro baseball is a grueling six-month, 162-game season. And the Indians are especially beat up as they head into the home stretch. Yet they’re still in the…
-
The Cleveland Indians have gone from the bottom to the top over the course of two months. In early June, they trailed the Minnesota Twins by as many as…
-
The Indians started the second half of the season with an uphill battle to try to win the American League Central Division. They gained ground on the…
-
The Indians are getting set to make some big changes in the offseason. WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said he got some inside information about what the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 6, 2018Ohio State hires outside firm to investigate MeyerThomas wins last Bridgestone Invitational at…
-
The American League beat the National League in last night’s All-Star game, 8-6 in 10 innings. The Indians sent six players to Washington, their most…
-
The Cleveland Indians are riding a 6.5-game lead over Detroit for first place in the American League Central Division, and it’s happening with some once…