-
Gov Mike DeWine did not attend Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland, but Lt. Gov. Jon Husted did. He's being monitored as a precaution.
-
Ohioans who qualify for unemployment benefits will receive a federal extension of $300 a week. During the bi-weekly briefing on the coronavirus today,…
-
Ohio's stay-at-home order is now less a command than a suggestion.
-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday unveiled dates and guidelines for reopening bars and restaurants, as well as barber shops, hair salons and other...
-
Updated: 4:19 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 Ohio officials said on Wednesday that they reversed course on a requirement for all customers to wear masks before entering stores when they begin to reopen in May based on feedback from businesses. According to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, employers had many questions about how to enforce the new rule.
-
So much of what’s happening now in Ohio and for the foreseeable future is online, and that’s exposing some serious problems in broadband service across…
-
Ohio officials have started using a coronavirus tracking system that includes probable cases and uses results from a new blood test that looks for the body’s immune response to the virus. After two days, the new system has added 42 cases to the state’s total. But Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said the state remains limited by a shortage of testing.
-
Around 75 protesters gathered outside of the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday to criticize the government's restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.Many…
-
The surge in COVID-19 cases may be yet to come in Ohio but when it comes to unemployment claims, Lt. Governor Jon Husted says that happened happened…
-
Unemployment numbers out Thursday show a huge spike both in Ohio and nationwide. In Ohio, more than 468,000 people have applied for benefits. That’s…