-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 29:Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is out;Judge gives one trial to man accused of killing nine people in…
-
NewsThe Cleveland Browns have announced that they’re waiving quarterback Johnny Manziel.The Heisman Trophy winner has created nothing but controversy for…
-
NewsAfter a bumpy two years, the Cleveland Browns have officially cut ties with quarterback Johnny Manziel. The team made the announcement around noon…
-
The Cleveland Browns are signaling they’re moving on from troubled quarterback Johnny Manziel. In a statement Tuesday, the Browns said that Manziel’s…
-
Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is continuing his unconventional approach to reorganizing the team.After promoting Harvard-grad analytics expert Sashi…