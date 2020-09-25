-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…
-
Before the pandemic, the city of Akron, like many Rust Belt cities, was taking a close look at ways to engage the community, and draw in new residents.A…
-
Six Summit County entities have joined together to raise and channel much-needed funding into the community.United Way of Summit County is the public face…
-
The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation has announced 36 finalists were chosen in the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron.The arts challenge seeks out…
-
Akron’s Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition is making progress in its effort to revitalize declining neighborhoods.The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation…
-
Akron leaders from Summit County Think Tank Coalition and the Progressive Alliance Community Development Corp. are working with the Knight Foundation to…
-
The Knight Foundation will begin accepting applications, Monday, March 18 for the 2019 Knight Arts Challenge Akron. Now in its fourth year, the arts…
-
The Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau is promoting Akron’s history and culture through a new publication.Akronicity focuses on the city’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 27th:Park ranger accused of assaulting elderly couple fired;Ohio named a leader in eco-friendly…
-
Thousands of people in Summit and Medina counties met in small groups Tuesday to talk about everything from homelessness and addiction to art and…