Youngstown residents may not have to pay quite as much as first thought for the EPA-ordered rebuilding of the city’s waste-water control system.Like most…
Tonight, Ohio cities will be conducting their annual count to determine how many homeless people are out there. It’s the first count since Akron and…
Ohio ACLU Says Youngstown's Proposed Anti-Loitering Ordinance is Unconstitutional and DiscriminatoryThe Ohio ACLU is calling on Youngstown to drop a proposed anti-loitering law.If passed, the ordinance will allow police to arrest residents for sitting on…
The mayor of Youngstown was sentenced today on misdemeanor corruption charges that he pleaded guilty to last month. A Cuyahoga County judge gave…
The mayor of Youngstown is scheduled to be sentenced today on the corruption charges to which he pleaded guilty to a month ago. Mayor John McNally…
Youngstown’s mayor and the former Mahoning County commissioner have pleaded guilty to charges in a decade-long corruption scandal. But, as WKSU’s M.L.…