Editor's note: This story has been updated. The Republican National Convention starts tonight. And for the first time ever, due to the pandemic, it’s…
A new poll that shows President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in Ohio also reveals that Mr. Biden’s “strong” supporters here…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 12:Third minor earthquake hits NE Ohio;Cedar Point reveals new ride for 150th anniversary;UA's former…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 1:Heat closes Ohio schools;Ryan says he's staying in presidential race;Cuyahoga Co. explores reducing…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 11: Ohio uninsured population rises;ODH to launch $4M vaping awareness campaign;UA to hire new…
Morning Headlines: Heartbeat Bill Moves to OH Senate Floor, Planned Parenthood Blasts Federal RulingHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 13:Heartbeat bill moves to Ohio Senate floor;Planned Parenthood blasts federal ruling;Akron task…
The president of the faculty union at the University of Akron is relieved that interim president John Green has put on hold major changes in the…
The University of Akron is considering a partial reorganization that would create new colleges such as a College of Polymer, Chemical and Biological…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 8:Brown will not run in 2020;Ohio House approves gas tax increase;UA may phase out College of Applied…
University of Akron and city officials have laid out plans to make Exchange Street safer after several incidents along the corridor this semester.Some of…