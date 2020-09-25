-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, March 11:Cleveland releases Amazon bid proposal;Rape kits lead to hundreds of indictments;Canton boy diagnosed…
-
The former Speaker of the U.S. House was honored yesterday at his former workplace, the Ohio Statehouse.John Boehner spoke after a resolution honoring his…
-
Residents in the 8th Congressional district in western Ohio may be getting a little vote-weary.The people who used to be represented by House Speaker John…
-
Southwest Ohio voters will pick the successor to the man who was once second-in-line to the presidency tomorrow. And, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports,…