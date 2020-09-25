-
Updated: 5:36 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 For the first time in more than a century, Ohio lawmakers have filed articles of impeachment against a sitting governor. State Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township) is putting the matter forward over fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s response to the coronavirus.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine’s package of proposals to reduce gun violence through mental health and gun policy changes is getting mixed reviews. House Minority…
-
One of Ohio's key supporters of controversial anti-union measures has now backed off support for so-called right-to-work legislation. Republican Rep. John…
-
Members of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee…
-
Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right…
-
Ohio tax law still has a “marriage penalty," when married couples file jointly and pay more in state income taxes than they would pay separately if they…