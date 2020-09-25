-
Ten months ago, state lawmakers created a bipartisan panel with the power to review the state budget and make recommendations for ending billions in tax…
-
Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file certain tax forms with the state instead of in the cities in which they…
-
It’s been six years since delinquent taxpayers in Ohio were given a chance to pay up without penalties. The new state budget gives them another…
-
Gov. John Kasich's budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state instead of through the municipality where…
-
The tax deadline is coming in a little less than three weeks.But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the filings are coming in faster, though…