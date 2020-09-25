Joe Schiavoni

-
In March, University Hospitals in Cleveland announced some 4000 embryos at its fertility clinic were likely nonviable due to a problem with its…
-
Democratic leaders are calling on the state to release some of the $2.7 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. One senator said that money can be used to…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 6:State unsure of status of thousands of former ECOT students;State senator wants fertility clinic…
-
In many rural areas, broadband service remains limited, cost-prohibitive or unavailable altogether. State lawmakers have proposed two bills to change…
-
The four major Democratic candidates running for governor in Tuesday’s primary are making their cases to voters in the last days of this campaign.Former…
-
It’s crunch time for the four Democratic gubernatorial candidates who want to be Ohio’s next governor. They are making their final pitches to primary…
-
The NAACP held a forum in Akron for gubernatorial candidates over the weekend. It was attended by the four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination but…
-
As the primary comes closer, the four Democratic men who would like to be Ohio’s next governor are talking up their ideas to battle the state’s opioid…
-
Senate Democrats are firing back against a study that says Ohio’s regulation of business is hampering the state’s economic growth. One lawmaker even…
-
The four major candidates in the Democratic primary for governor met for their first debate of the year last night at a high school in Toledo. It was the…