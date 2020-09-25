-
The public transit agency for Cuyahoga County named an interim general manager to take over when Joe Calabrese steps down September 1. Chief Operating…
Morning Headlines: Officer in Tamir Rice Shooting Gets Suspension Cut; Cleveland RTA Head Steps DownHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 25:Officer in Tamir Rice shooting gets his suspension cut in half;Cleveland RTA head steps down;Akron…
The Greater Cleveland RTA board has approved spending on a new economic impact study of its complete system in Cuyahoga County. The study from Cleveland…
Cuyahoga County’s public transit agency plans to put off some of the service cuts and layoffs that had been looming this year.For Ohio Public Radio,…
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority will start cutting service in March, the first in a series of cost–saving measures coming over the next…
Two studies conclude that reopening Superior Avenue to bus traffic through Cleveland’s Public Square would reduce RTA travel time and improve safety. But…
Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority riders will pay higher bus and train fares and have less service starting in August.Today, the board approved…