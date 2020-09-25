-
The former VP is ahead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, but trails the president in Ohio by 2 points
The two presidential candidates will face off for the first time in a debate moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace.
Members of Ohio’s National Guard has been called in to help with the upcoming presidential debate in Cleveland next week.
The latest Quinnipiac poll shows the race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a virtual dead heat.
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 22:Ohio’s COVID-19 positive test rate dropsNational Voter Registration Day events held in Northeast…
Pictures of people at political rallies in Ohio recently have shown most of them unmasked, in large crowds. The state’s mask mandate has gone unenforced...
Former Vice President Joe Biden has begun making a few cautious forays back onto the campaign trail. But generally, even as President Donald Trump stumps…
While President Trump spoke in Shanksville, Pa., Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden bumped elbows with Vice President Pence in New York. Biden is traveling to Shanksville later in the day.
For many, this election is a "clear choice." Here's what voters said in interviews in six key swing states about President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.