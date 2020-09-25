-
The latest numbers from state officials show that Ohio's unemployment rate didn't change at all in December.The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family…
-
Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus, some state leaders and some business owners say they are working hard to continue to encourage more minority owned…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 1:Heat closes Ohio schools;Ryan says he's staying in presidential race;Cuyahoga Co. explores reducing…
-
A southeast Ohio lawmaker has taken to Twitter to blast the state’s non-profit economic development company for not helping his region enough, and the…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, May 3: Court rules embryos aren't living;House plan reduces income tax for low earners;Akron faces fine for…
-
Under Ohio’s Public Records law, many local and state government records must be provided to the public, upon request. There is a mediation program in…
-
Employees of the state’s non-profit job creation company JobsOhio got an 18 percent raise in pay this year.JobsOhio’s Matthew Englehart said the pay raise…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 11:Activists to protest inhumane jail conditions;Two charged in planning attacks near…
-
Gov. John Kasich said he’ll be talking to General Motors about its decision to shut down the assembly plant in Lordstown, potentially putting 1,500 people…
-
Ohio business leaders met with Chinese officials Wednesday for a business and policy luncheon.The Greater Columbus Chinese Chamber of Commerce and…