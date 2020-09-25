-
The Cleveland Browns Wednesday will introduce their new general manager. Andrew Berry, 32, becomes the youngest GM in NFL history, and the league’s second…
The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday introduced their sixth head coach under owner Jimmy Haslam. Former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski…
During his first news conference, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns acknowledged the turmoil that’s come with turnover in the position, and he…
The Cleveland Browns have picked Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach, the 18th full-time head coach in franchise history. Stefanski, 37, was reportedly the favorite of Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in last year's search for a head coach. After the Browns fired General Manager John Dorsey two days after Kitchens was dismissed, DePodesta was put in charge of this year's search.
The Cleveland Browns are looking for their sixth head coach and sixth general manager under owner Jimmy Haslam. And the jobs are becoming less desirable…
The Cleveland Browns had their first press conference Thursday since firing both head coach Freddie Kitchens and General Manager John Dorsey. Owner Jimmy…
The Cleveland Browns are once again searching for a new head coach. After leading the Browns to a 6 - 10 season, Freddie Kitchens is out of the role he…
Morning Headlines: FirstEnergy Solutions Bankruptcy Hearing Continues, DeWine Backs Media in LawsuitHere are your morning headlines for Friday, August 23:FirstEnergy Solutions bankruptcy hearing continues;DeWine backs media in lawsuit;Officials warn…
The owners of the Cleveland Browns are officially in the major league soccer business. Dee and Jimmy Haslam completed their purchase of the Columbus Crew…
The Crew has been saved. Major League Soccer announced Friday that it reached an agreement with investors to purchase and take control of the Columbus...