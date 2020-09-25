Jimmy Gould

-
Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made and those companies…
-
Some of the people who brought a marijuana legalization plan to the ballot two years ago want to try to put a different one before voters next year.Jimmy…
-
The head of one of the companies that failed to get one of Ohio's large marijuana growing licenses says the state hired a convicted drug dealer to play a…
-
One of the principal backers of the failed 2015 ballot issue to legalize marijuana is threatening legal action against the state's medical pot…
-
The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 370 applications…
-
One of the three people who plan to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest…
-
Two of the people who played a big part in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new…